Export Saint Lucia Announces Return Of Saint Lucia Business Expo

- Advertisement -

Export Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs under the auspices of the Government of Saint Lucia, is poised to play a pivotal role in the festivities marking Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence Anniversary. Taking the spotlight once more, the agency is gearing up to host the second edition of the National Business Expo.

Building on the triumph of the inaugural showcase, this year’s event promises to be even more spectacular, featuring a lineup of 90 local exhibitors—a significant increase to that of the previous year. The businesses, representing diverse sectors, will showcase a wide array of offerings, ranging from unique handmade crafts to rejuvenating wellness products. This much-anticipated event is slated to take place on February 16 and 17, 2024, at Constitution Park and William Peter Boulevard in Castries. It is being organized in partnership with the Events Company of Saint Lucia and the Independence Standing Committee.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the National Business Expo, a platform that celebrates the richness of Saint Lucian entrepreneurship. This event is not only a showcase of our vibrant business community but also an opportunity for local businesses to connect with a broader market,” said Sunita Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Export Saint Lucia.

The Independence 45 edition promises a distinctive experience. This year, the expo will innovate with a village-style setup, featuring designated areas for Manufacturing, Health and Wellness, Creatives, and Services. Additionally, a dynamic cadre of both young and experienced artists will grace the stage with live performances, bringing a vibrant blend of talent and creativity to the event.

“Constitution Park and the William Peter Boulevard will transform into a hub of activity, providing attendees with an immersive experience that captures the essence of Saint Lucian innovation and creativity. From interactive exhibits to live performances, the expo promises something for everyone.” remarked Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Emma Hippolyte.

Export Saint Lucia encourages the community and visitors alike to mark their calendars to join in the celebration of local talent, products, and entrepreneurship. As we commemorate Independence 45, the National Business Expo stands as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Saint Lucian businesses.