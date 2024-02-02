Ambassador and Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis meets with the Chair of the Permanent Council of the OAS, Ambassador Daniel Raimondi

- Advertisement -

Washington DC – In a brief but important meeting between St. Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative to the OAS, Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin and His Excellency, Ambassador Daniel Raimondi, Permanent Representative of Argentina to the OAS and sitting Chair of the OAS Permanent Council, both Ambassadors discussed their roles of Chairs of the two important bodies of the hemispheric organization – the Permanent Council, held by Ambassador Raimondi, and the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) held by Ambassador Henry-Martin.

Speaking on behalf of their respective Member States of the OAS, both Ambassadors recognized the converging pillar of Development in the working agenda which they both presented for consideration and forward action, and discussed a collaborative approach to ensuring that their separate and combined meetings would bear the fruits of substantive discussions, and the realization of established objectives. They also spoke with great conviction about the fundamental importance of democracy as a basis for development and for social and economic advancement.

Bilaterally, discussions also touched on language acquisition as a foundational asset for citizens of the hemisphere, with both ambassadors using their time to dialogue in English, French, and Spanish. Ambassador Raimondi disclosed that Argentina offers technical support to several States of the hemisphere in the teaching of Spanish and expressed his openness to engaging St. Kitts and Nevis to build on a proposal raised for his attention by St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ambassador Raimondi’s chairmanship of the Permanent Council runs from January to March 2023, and the chairmanship by St. Kitts and Nevis of the Interamerican Council for Integral Development runs from January to June 2023.