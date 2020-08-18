BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Twelve-year-old Destinee Morris of St. Kitts submitted the winning entry theme for this year’s 37th Independence Anniversary suggesting, “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.” The theme was chosen from several of the submitted entries.

The student expressed her delight for being victorious with her theme and noted that her mother, Alleyne Springer inspired her to participate in the contest.

“My mother encourages me all the time to participate in activities such as these,” said the second form student at Saddlers Secondary School. “She said they will help broaden my mind and knowledge and prepare me for challenges.”

“The theme was supposed to be based on resilience and security. I thought in a time like this when we are encouraged to be innovative as business persons and a community as a whole, to highlight this creativity that eventually propelled me to create the theme.

“I feel great about winning the competition,” said Destinee Morris. “First, I didn’t believe when I got the call from Mr. Hodge, but after I hung up the phone I was jumping around the house and screaming with joy.”

The student encouraged future theme composers, and everyone, especially youth, to try new and positive things and have faith in themselves and always have a strong support group to help them.

A call was made for submissions for the official theme for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis on July 17.

Ms. Morris will be recognized by the Cabinet and issued official invitations to all major Independence events. Her winning theme will also be incorporated in all communications and events surrounding the Independence celebrations.