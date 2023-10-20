1,200 UWI Cave Hill Grads Expected To Receive Diplomas On Saturday, Oct. 21

- Advertisement -

As The University of the West Indies (UWI) marks 75 years since the official opening of its inaugural Campus in Mona, Jamaica, a jubilee milestone is also being celebrated at Cave Hill Campus—60 years of existence.

Over 1,200 Cave Hill graduands are expected to receive their diplomas during two ceremonies as the 2023 graduation season at The UWI continues on Saturday, October 21.

The first ceremony begins at 10 AM (Barbados/Eastern Caribbean/AST) | 9 AM (Jamaica) | 8 AM (Belize) for the Faculties of Culture, Creative & Performing Arts; Humanities & Education; Law; Medical Sciences; Science & Technology, and Sport. Later that day, the second ceremony is at 5 PM (Barbados/Eastern Caribbean/AST) | 4 PM (Jamaica) | 3 PM (Belize) for the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Valedictorians Kiandre Weekes who earned a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours), and Rahym Augustin-Joseph who earned a Bachelor of Science, Political Science & Law (First Class honours) will represent the Cave Hill Campus Graduating Class of 2023.

Alongside the presentation of graduates, veteran entertainer, and Cultural Ambassador Alison Hinds will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters, business executive Trisha Tannis will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Laws, and tech entrepreneur Ian Hickling will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science for their outstanding contributions to Barbados and the wider world.

As is customary, the Cave Hill Campus graduation ceremonies will be carried live via UWItv at www.uwitv.global, www.facebook.com.uwitv, and on UWItv’s Flow Evo cable channels.