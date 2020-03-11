The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), is finalizing plans to launch the National Bin Distribution Programme that will see the “free distribution of some 12,000 standardized bins to every single household across the nine parishes in St. Kitts” Minister of Health with responsibility for the SWMC, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said.

Minister Hamilton said the Bin Distribution Programme is the third phase in the five-point strategic plan designed to improve the overall efficiency and integrity of the SWMC’s waste collection and disposal services, and highlighted the SWMC will serve as the executing agency for this project with distribution to start Monday, March 16.

The distribution process will run for a six-week period, with each household to be presented with one (1) 65-gallon bin, and upon completion of the Bin Distribution Programme, the SWMC would then transition into phases four and five of the five-point strategic plan, he explained.

“Phase 4 will involve a Waste to Energy Plant that will minimize the waste that is being deposited at our landfill and then in Phase 5, we will introduce a National Recycling Programme,” Minister Hamilton said.

Bins to Assist Garbage Collection, Customer Service

“These will not be ordinary receptacles … these will be Smart Bins, outfitted with modern technology to enhance our collection system and customer service,” he said. “The internationally recognised and standardised safety colour of yellow will also be featured for visibility, easier identification and accountability.”

“[The bins] will have customised branding with the logo of the Solid Waste Management Corporation along with important information to guide your disposal practices. These bins are designed with unique barcodes and serial numbers to facilitate easier distribution and inventory control,” Minister Hamilton added. “Proper labelling detailing items that are permitted and those that are prohibited will be listed to direct you.”

Minister Hamilton said the movement of all bins would be tracked to prevent theft and other illegal activity.

Additionally, trucks will be outfitted with new equipment that will lift the bins, emptying them into the vehicles. This will make the process of garbage collection more efficient and increase the level of service provided to residents, according to the minister..