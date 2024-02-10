St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Pierre Addresses Crime Concerns

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, remains committed to maintaining law and order in Saint Lucia. The Prime Minister has made it clear that the government he leads will never compromise with the perpetrators of criminal activity, including those who threaten the safety and security of the peace-loving citizens of our island.

The Prime Minister vehemently condemns the spate of callous shootings that have resulted in loss of life and injury. Ensuring the safety of our citizens, inhabitants and visitors to our island is a non-negotiable priority.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has the full support of the Prime Minister to, within the confines of the law, execute the necessary tactical operations and effect the appropriate anti-crime strategies that will effectively restrict gang-related criminal activity.

As Minister for National Security, the Prime Minister continues to facilitate the allocation of crime-fighting resources and tools to the RSLPF at every possible opportunity.

The High Command of the RSLPF has assured the Prime Minister that known gang members, those who enable them, and the nefarious people leading them will be adamantly pursued until they are caught and expelled from our communities. The Prime Minister continues to call on the police to continue working to disrupt and destroy every facet of their illegal operations. Simultaneously, the government continues to implement targeted social intervention programmes that will divert and protect vulnerable populations from the lure of criminal gangs.

The Prime Minister continues to meet weekly with the High Command of the RSLPF to keep abreast of ongoing police operations and initiatives designed to rid our streets and communities of ill-natured individuals and ensure law and order prevail.