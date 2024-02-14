- Advertisement -

Every year on February 13th, the world unites to celebrate World Radio Day, a day that marks the enduring significance of radio as a medium of communication.

World Radio Day is especially noteworthy in 2024 as it commemorates more than a century of radio’s remarkable journey. Despite challenges faced by the digital revolution and the continuous wave of new media platforms, radio continues to be an important and consistent medium. It is a remarkable achievement for a major mass communications medium to continue its relevance past 100 years and still be a force for freedom of expression, joy and knowledge.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) uses this year’s theme, “Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating”, to pay homage to radio’s remarkable past, relevant present and promise of a dynamic future.

World Radio Day is an opportunity to celebrate radio as a medium. It is a chance to promote international cooperation between radio broadcasters, to encourage major networks and local radio stations to foster access to information and freedom of expression.

The Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO invites our country’s radio industry in all its many forms – commercial, public, non-profit – to join in this global celebration of the medium at this special and pivotal juncture in its century-spanning journey.