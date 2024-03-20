BVI Author To Launch Children’s Books For Emerging Readers.

- Advertisement -

Local author Mrs. Kenisha Sprauve (aka Auntie Kenisha) will be launching her book series titled, ‘Kimmy Goes’ on Sunday March 24. So far there are two books in the series.

The books are already available online and (maybe signed copies of the) books will be available at the launch and at Motions Studio of the Arts. They are also available online at Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

The books in the series include ‘Kimmy Goes Island Hopping” and “Kimmy Goes to the Beach” were written by Mrs. Sprauve, who has a background in education, and a passion for early childhood development.

The books are available in hardback, paperback, and in Kindle format at prices ranging from US $5.99 to US$19.99.

Kimmy Goes To The Beach has already garnered half a dozen five star reviews on Amazon.com.

A review from Amazon.com

The book is described as being suitable for “young, emerging readers”, has 24 pages and is illustrated with colorful pictures. It is not quite clear whether the pictures are by the author or another illustrator.

The author spoke of the importance of her readers feeling that they were accurately represented in her work and gaining knowledge from Kimmy’s experiences.

Mrs. Sprave said, “My goal was to create a book that children of the Virgin Islands can see and immerse themselves in the memories of some of the beautiful places that they have visited, or will look forward to visiting after reading the ‘Kimmy Goes’ series.”

The book follows Kimmy, a little girl from the Virgin Islands who embarks on adventures children from the Territory can identify with. It also offers basic information about various places from a child’s perspective with an imaginative and exciting approach.

Director at the Department of Culture Dr. Katherine Smith expressed gratitude to Mrs. Sprauve for her contribution to advancing literary arts in the Virgin Islands.

Dr. Smith said, “We are grateful to Mrs. Sprauve for writing these beautiful children’s books that in essence align so well with the curriculum for Social Studies. Parents, take note that these children’s books introduce children to our Virgin Islands with the critical ingredients of joy and fun.”

Persons are invited to attend the book launch on Sunday March 24, at the Noel Lloyd Positive Action Movement Park, at 3:00 p.m.

In addition to the launch, the event will feature various entertainment activities for children including bouncy castles, face painting, and an Easter Egg hunt, from 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Culture in accordance with the Virgin Islands Culture & Heritage Policy & Strategy (2023), continues to promote the contributions of local artists including literary artists and the Virgin Islands’ cultural heritage and traditions.

For more information about the book launch programme, persons can contact the department of Culture at 468-4379.

Source: BVI GIS