Federation’s Cultural Icons Featured At OAS VII Inter-American Week For People Of African Descent In The Americas

Washington DC – Two of the federation’s cultural icons are being prominently featured this week alongside other historically renowned figures from Latin America and the Caribbean, at the Organization of American States (OAS) VII Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas being held under the theme: Global Freedom: Emancipate yourself from Mental Slavery.

Ms. Lorna “Ava” Henry of Saint Kitts and the late Mr. David James Freeman of Nevis were spotlighted as two champions for the promotion of African/Black culture and identity who,

in their professional and daily lives, and through their body of work, have shaped their societies with their contribution to Arts and Culture, and who through their labor have made a significant contribution to Saint Kitts and Nevis and the region at large.

The celebration takes place within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly resolution, which proclaimed 2015-2024 as the Decade of People of African Descent. The VII Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas is therefore celebrated to raise awareness about the negative perceptions of African/Black people and culture, promote and highlight the intrinsic beauty and value of Black people and culture andits impact on the development of our societies, and encourage everyone to re-assess their pre-conceived notions about Black culture.

Ms. Lorna ‘Ava’ Henry and the late Mr. David James Freeman have both been recognized nationally for their invaluable contributions to the intangible cultural heritage of Saint Kitts

and Nevis. This recognition of our worthy cultural exponents is a result of the collaboration between the Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Mission to the OAS, the Ministry of Creative

Economy, and the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation.

The compendium of cultural icons from the hemisphere can be accessed via the designated page for the event on the OAS Website.