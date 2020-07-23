BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — All 124 students attending the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), who arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on July 8, were cleared of COVID-19 and officially released from quarantine on July 22.

“The RUSVM students are officially being discharged and they are now free to integrate into our society,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) while presenting the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) Situation Report for the July 23 NEOC COVID-19 Briefing.

Before arriving in the Federation, students were pre-screened for signs of COVID-19 and tested immediately.

“They would have come into the country exactly two weeks ago and before arrival, they were tested and only those who got negative RTPCR tests were allowed to travel,” said Dr. Laws. Upon arrival again they were tested and were all negative. Earlier this morning, day number 14, they were sampled, their samples were processed and all results negative.”

While in quarantine, all costs including airfare, accommodation, COVID-19 Molecular Tests and laundry were covered by the university. Meals, groceries and miscellaneous expenses were covered by the students.

To date, 975 persons overall have been released from quarantine. Seventy-four persons are currently in quarantine and two active cases are in isolation recovering nicely, according to Dr. Laws.