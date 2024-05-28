St. Lucia – Our preschoolers deserve the best start possible. Our preschools must nurture, inspire and guide our youngest minds towards a path of lifelong learning.
Each of the 93 registered early childhood (Pre-K) schools in Saint Lucia will receive a lump sum grant of $2500 from the government to assist with purchasing school supplies for the 2024/25 academic year. That’s $232,500 invested in the development of our preschoolers!
Since coming to Office in July 2021, the government has commissioned 20 smart classrooms through the Caribbean Digitization Transformation Project, and nine early childhood (Pre-K) classrooms have been upgraded and equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and technology.