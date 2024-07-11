Commonwealth To Launch International Youth Football Tournament In Memory Of St. Lucia’s Henry Charles

As a result of his success across the Caribbean, the Commonwealth leadership invited Dr Charles to London and appointed him Director of the CYP globally, with responsibility for promoting youth and sports development in all of the Commonwealth’s 56 member-states.
Throughout his term as Director of the CYP, Dr Charles specialized in the promotion of ‘Peaceful Conflict Resolution’ across the Caribbean as evidence emerged of externally influenced negative cultural forms, including gang violence, taking serious proportions at schools and in communities across the region.
In Dr. Charles’ honour, the Commonwealth Secretariat in London is preparing to launch an international Henry Charles Youth Football Tournament, to be held across all of the Commonwealth’s member-states. The tournament will be officially launched simultaneously, in October 2024, in London and Saint Lucia.
The Government of Saint Lucia, which was looking forward to sharing Dr Charles’ services when he returned home a year ago, naturally and anxiously looks forward to supporting this international Youth Football Tournament in his name.
The Government of Saint Lucia applauds this honorable initiative to ensure the legacy of Dr. Henry Charles lives on worldwide.
Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, who as Castries East MP also represents the Entrepot community where Dr Charles lived as a youth, calls on Castries East and communities across Saint Lucia, to look out for the local leg of this global youth football tournament.