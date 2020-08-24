BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) has donated EC $13,441 to the Mol-Phil Explorer’s Club as part of its commitment to the development of young people in the Federation.

At a handing-over ceremony at the Ministry of National Security, RUSVM Vice President of Operations, Ray Francis, said the institution was proud of how the Explorer’s Club concept had grown across St. Kitts. He pointed out they were also proud of the leadership shown by Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph. The Explorer’s Club partnered with the Ministry of National Security, through Permanent Secretary, Osmond Petty, who, he said, had been passionate about the club and moving it forward.

“We are thrilled to be here with [Permanent Secretary] Petty; Explorer’s Club Major, Tchaikouski York, a young man who is part of the Mol-Phil Explorer’s Club; and Inspector Isles-Joseph, to again, partner with the Mol-Phil Explorer’s Club,” said Francis. “Ross University and its parent organisation, Adtalem, are very proud to have an opportunity to partner with organisations that are focused on our young people. They provide opportunities for our young people and productive and healthy pathways for them in their lives and in their careers. This is the third year that we are having the opportunity to sponsor and partner with the Mol-Phil Explorer’s Club.”

This recent donation brings their total contribution to the initiative so far to over EC $40,000.

“For us, investing in our young people is an important step in securing our future,” said Francis. “Securing the future of St. Kitts and Nevis, and we’re proud to be given the opportunity to partner with organisations like yours to be an active member in the community.

“Ross University is focused on education and the empowerment of people. Our parent company, Adtalem is so named, because Adtalem means empowerment,” he said. “We believe that we can change lives, we can change societies…if we empower young people and give them opportunities.”

Mr. Petty expressed his appreciation to the institution, while assuring Mr. Francis that the funds were being used for the holistic development of the children.

“The money that we have received has been used to finance educational, social and developmental activities for Mol-Phil and other Explorer’s Clubs,” said Petty. “Some of these can be seen on our Facebook page. We have an extensive Facebook page, called the RSCNPF Youth Explorer’s. There are lots of pictures there which are posted about the Explorer’s activities. “The money has been put to good use. We look forward to your continued support.”

The Permanent Secretary thanked the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the budgetary support given to the Explorer’s movement. He said in addition to the government’s support, donations from private sector institutions, such as the university, were also critical if the Explorer’s Club movement was to achieve its goals.