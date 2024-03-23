143 Dead In Russia Terror Attack, All 4 Gunmen Among 11 Arrested

- Advertisement -

Russian law enforcement authorities said on Saturday it had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a deadly shooting rampage that killed 143 people at Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, the deadliest terrorism attack in Russia for 20 years.

Police have arrested 11 suspects – including all four gunmen directly involved in carrying out the deadly attack – following a “car chase” in Russia’s Bryansk region.

Russian security agency said the attackers had contacts in Ukraine and were driving to the border. “After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side,” the FSB said.

Ukraine’s presidency said Kyiv had “nothing to do” with the attack, while its military intelligence called the incident a Russian “provocation” and charged that Moscow special services were behind it. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters attacked “a large gathering” on Moscow’s outskirts and “retreated to their bases safely”. Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building, opened fire and threw grenades or incendiary bombs. Videos showed images of flames and black smoke pouring from the hall. Three helicopters were involved in efforts to put out the fire, dumping water on the giant concert hall that can hold several thousand people and has hosted top international artists. Scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets. Shortly after midnight, the emergencies ministry said the fire had been contained. The European Union, France, Spain and Italy joined several countries in condemning the attack. The US called the attack “terrible” and said there was no immediate sign of any link to the conflict in Ukraine. The US embassy had said two weeks before the attack that there was a risk of “extremists” targeting mass gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the inured. “The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors,” deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Moscow. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” Pm Modi posted on X – earlier known as Twitter. Source: NDTV.