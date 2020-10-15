BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- One-hundred-fifty-five Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) students returned to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 14 and are now in quarantine.

“Four flights would have just landed. One flight from Miami with 135 persons and three flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 20 persons,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, during the October 14 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing.

Dr. Laws said this is the fourth batch of students returning to the Federation. She noted that they were tested upon arrival. They were tested 72 hours before boarding their flights.

“Those results were all negative,” said Dr. Laws. “They were granted permission to board the flight to the Federation. Upon arrival, their samples are being taken as we speak at the Ross Campus and then the samples will be processed. They go into a 14-days compulsory quarantine. On the 14th day, they will again be tested. Once their PCR test is negative, they will be able to integrate into society.”