Monday marks the beginning of Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence — an observance spearheaded by the Gender Affairs Department of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs & Social Services aimed to raise awareness of gender-based and to advocate for its elimination.

The annual 16-day campaign is a worldwide observance ends on Human Rights Day, Dec. 10.

Senior Gender Field Officer Mrs. Shinnel Charles explained gender-based violence is a matter of serious concern around the world as well as in the Federation, with 157 cases of domestic violence reported locally in 2016, particularly against women.

As activities are held worldwide, Mrs. Charles noted that their Department would also be hosting several events over the next two weeks under the theme “Love Echoes Loud.”



Schedule of Major Events



Sunday, Nov. 24

Church Service – Christian Life Assembly



Monday, Nov. 25

Statement by Honourable Minister Wendy Phipps

“From a Man’s Point of View” Radio Show – 7:30 p.m. (Freedom Fm)



Tuesday, Nov. 26

Day Workshop with Teens on Gender-Based Violence – Anglican Church Hall



Wednesday, Nov. 27

Panel Discussion on “Working for You” on the 16-Day Campaign – 1:30 pm (SKNIS)



Friday, Nov. 29

“Word on the Street” in Basseterre – 3:00 pm (ZIZ)

“Youth for Human Rights” March from Greenland’s – 9:30 am (with Youth Empowerment Department)



Tuesday, Dec. 3

Pastors’ Panel Discussion/Open Forum on “Domestic Violence and Religion” – 6:00 pm

Anglican Church Hall



Wednesday, Dec. 4

“Youth Beat” Radio Show, featuring high school students discussing Youth Violence – 7:30 pm (Freedom FM)



Friday, Dec. 6

Wear Purple Day



Saturday, Dec. 7

“Inside the News” Radio Panel Discussion on the theme “Love Echoes Loud” – 11:00 am (Winn Fm)



Tuesday, Dec. 10

Human Rights Day/T-Shirt Day

The public is asked to support all activities in recognition of the need to end gender-based violence.