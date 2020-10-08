BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Of the 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis, 18 have recovered, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws said while speaking at the October 7 National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Weekly Briefing.

This means at present there is only one active case, said Dr. Laws. She added that the patient is stable and recovering nicely.

St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing its nationals who would have returned from hot spots and any suspected cases. To date 2,586 persons have been tested with 2,452 being negative. One hundred and fifteen results are pending.

Between April 24 and October 07, the total number of citizens returning to the Federation was 435.

Dr. Laws said within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States there have been 42,217 confirmed cases with 28,855 recoveries and 831 deaths.