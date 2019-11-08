The 18th annual Nevis Triathlon hosted by Nevis Multisport takes place at Oualie Beach Saturday at 7 a.m. as athletes swim at Oualie, run between Oualie Beach and the Vance W. International Airport and then bike one lap around the island.

Mr. Greg Phillip, Race Director, noted that the triathlon continues to attract more international athletes.

“Before…it really was lots of Caribbean people mixing with lots of international countries, but the bulk of the people were really from the Caribbean. Well the cost of travel in the Caribbean has really done away with that, and so our promotions have been adapted and focus more on ensuring that more international triathletes know about the Nevis Triathlon and can actually come. Our promotions have been working,” he said.

Mr. Phillip believes the increase in international triathletes will continue to contribute to the island’s tourism industry.

“This year we have recognised that almost half of the field are people from the United Kingdom and that holds very, very well for Nevis itself and the tourism product and really our push for more sport tourism, considering the fact that all those people here from the UK who are racing and the people they have brought with them, he said. “These people are going to be here for at minimum seven days, and if you do the multiplication you will recognise that those add up to some very good room nights for our hotel sector. So, we are continuing to work and really put an effort into building our triathlon back to the great numbers from more international locations rather than just the Caribbean.”

The sports director encouraged members of the public to attend the event or to cheer the athletes passing through as they cycle around the island.

As for safety concerns related to traffic, Mr. Phillip said as the event is a triathlon the roads will not be closed, however, there will be assistance from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. For the athletes’ safety in the sea, assistance will come from the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard and the Nevis Red Cross will be providing safety for the athletes.

He also noted there are still opportunities for those interested in volunteering. He said the event has drawn good core of volunteers in the past and thanked all who have provided assistance and support for the triathlon over the years.