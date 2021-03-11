On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. Since then:

Over 116 million cases and 2.5 million deaths across nearly 200 countries

The US has the highest number of deaths, with 522,818 now recorded

Over 319 million vaccines have been given.

IN CHINA:

Premier Li Keqiang says China will continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of Covid-19, Reuters reports.

Keqiang was speaking in response to a question on U.S. criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the end of China’s annual session of parliament, he said China had “acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach”.

Keqiang also denied that the government’s 2021 goal for economic growth of more than 6% is not a low target. In 2019, China recorded 6.0% GDP growth, it’s slowest rate of increase in thirty years.

Analysts say the relatively low target will allow policymakers to curb market risks as the country’s economy moves beyond the pandemic.

Hungary reports record high 8,312 daily tally of new Covid cases