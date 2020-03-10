The agreement between Caribbean-based charter providers Bohlke International AIrways and MN Aviation will result in a combined fleet with aircraft ranging from this Falcon 900EX with transatlantic range, to a Cessna Caravan. Their main target area is the eastern Cariibbean.

St. Croix-based aviation services provider Bohlke International Airways has forged a strategic partnership with Puerto Rico aircraft charter and management company MN Aviation, the two Caribbean firms announced today at the 2020 NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference.

Between Bohlke, which was established in 1959, and MN, which began operations in 1993, the agreement creates an expanded team of 60 people and a wide range of charter assets, including a San Juan-based Dassault Falcon 900EX that was recently added to MN’s Part 135 certificate. Other aircraft available in the combined, all N-registered fleet include a Gulfstream G100; Cessna Citation Bravo and two Citation IIs; Beechcraft King Air 200; Mitsubishi MU-2; and Cessna Caravan.

“This partnership with Bohlke International Airways will allow us to better serve the millions of residents and visitors who come to the Eastern Caribbean every year,” said MN general manager Alicia Pineda. “For our customer base in Puerto Rico, the addition of a locally-based Falcon jet adds significant value.”

“Our goal is to be the go-to resource for private aviation in the Caribbean,” added Bohlke president William R. Bohlke.”The Bohlke/MN partnership is a significant step towards providing a more robust aviation resource in the region utilizing the depth of industry knowledge and client goodwill toward these two brands.