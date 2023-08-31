2 Propane Tank Car Bombs Shake Jittery Quito, Ecuador. Six Arrested.

- Advertisement -

A car bomb, believed to be loaded with two gas cylinders and dynamite sticks, caused multiple explosions in a commercial area of Quito on Wednesday night. The event is generating concern due to the ongoing climate of violence in Ecuador, with a presidential candidate having been shot dead just weeks ago.

Initially, the Ecuadorian National Police stated that it was a fire in a vehicle.

However, General Pablo Ramirez later informed journalists that it was a presumed attack due to the explosive elements in the car bomb. Fortunately, the explosions did not result in any casualties.

Six individuals, including five Ecuadorians and a Colombian, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the car bomb attack.

Some of them have previous records for crimes such as robbery, extortion, and murder. Both the car that exploded and the vehicle used by the detainees had been reported as stolen.

In the early hours of this Thursday, August 31, a second vehicle detonated on 12 de Octubre and Wilson streets, in the north of Quito.

In the area, a truck that had a gas tank was incinerated in front of the Salesian University. It is not known whether dynamite was involved in this second incident.

Propane tanks are extremely common in Ecuador, as nearly all homes use them for domestic hot water, and trucks deliver tanks to homes daily.

The situation was recorded on video by neighbors and drivers passing through the site.

Horas después de que la Policía Nacional confirmara la explosión de un coche bomba en la 9 de Octubre y Robles se registró la explosión de otro vehículo en la 12 de Octubre y Wilson, frente a la U Salesiana. Esto sucedió aproximadamente a la 1:30 am. pic.twitter.com/BFuWhyGJ6C — Carlos Noriega (@cnfoto28) August 31, 2023

Sources: MercoPress. El Universo.