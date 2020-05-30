By Loshaun Dixon

Two young men were injured in a motor vehicle accident involving an all-terrain vehicle and an omnibus on Wellington road Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the two young men were traveling along Wellington road on a ATV in the vicinity of Bakers corner when they collided with OmniBus King a de Hill. Graphic videos of the young men were seen circulating on social media with serious injuries to their legs and bodies.

They were eventually transferred to the JNF Hospital. The Observer understands that the bus driver escaped with little or no injuries. It is also unclear if any passengers were present on the bus at the time of the accident.