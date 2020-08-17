Kingston, Jamaica. July 14th,2020–Acting Chief Education Officer (CEO) in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, says approximately 20,000 teachers have been trained in virtual pedagogy in preparation for the new academic year in September.

“We are building the capacity and ability of our teachers to deliver… as the entire world has to deal with the unprecedented changes of the COVID-19,” she said.

Dr. Troupe, who was addressing a webinar hosted by the Ministry’s Planning and Policy Division on Thursday (August 13), noted that the Ministry’s intention is to implement a blended learning approach incorporating in-person and online learning modalities when schools reopen.

This is to facilitate social/physical distancing in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ guidelines.

The webinar was aimed at informing members of the public about measures being taken to guide the education system as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19. The session also provided a chance for discussion between education planners and policymakers.