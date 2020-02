The Nevis Island Administration through the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Education is planning to host the 2nd Annual Graduates Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, 29 February, 2020 .

This recognition ceremony is to honour Nevisian University Graduates of 2019-20, who have returned to contribute to the development of the Federation. As such, graduates are invited to email or deliver a copy of their certificate(s) to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, 14 February, 2020.