The Caribbean region is being urged to review its national hurricane response plans and conduct simulation exercises to ensure each island’s disaster and COVID-19 responses are aligned.

Director of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa Etienne made this appeal during a recent briefing.

She stated: “For countries in the path of a storm, PAHO is here to help you prepare and will be ready to support you in the event of an emergency.”

The PAHO Director said countries in the Caribbean, Central America as well as the eastern and southern coast of the USA, are bracing for what experts say could possibly be one of the worst hurricane seasons on record.