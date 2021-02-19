BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of Romania is inviting applications to fill scholarships to study at universities in the State of Romania. These scholarships are opened to citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral levels.

The language of instruction for Bachelor’s and Master’s levels is Romanian, for which the Government of Romania will include in the scholarship, one year of study. Doctoral programme students will have the option to study in a foreign language.

The scholarship will provide for payment of tuition fees, in-dorm accommodation expenses, monthly financial aid of 65 EURO for Bachelor’s students, 75 EURO for Master’s students and 85 EURO for Doctoral programme students. Please note that this scholarships programme will not cover the cost of airfare to and from Romania and the cost of ground transportation to and from the university. This programme also does not award scholarships in the fields of Medicine, Dental Medicine and Pharmacology.

For the list of accredited higher education institutions in Romania, interested persons should visit https://www.edu.ro/institutii-invatamant-superior and for general guidelines on documents and other elements required for application, email Havana.cons@mae.ro.

The deadline for submission of applications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is April 8, 2021.