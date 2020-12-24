BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Statistics Department within the Ministry of Sustainable Development wishes to inform the public that the deadline for the 2021 Census Jingle Competition has been extended to December 31, 2020 at 4 p.m. Entries must include the slogan “It’s me, you, us… 2021 Census.”

The winner will receive a cash prize of EC $2,500 and a trophy. The winning entry will be featured in the 2021 Population and Housing Census Promotional Activities.

For more information, please visit the Department’s website: www.stats.gov.kn or its Facebook page: St. Kitts Statistics Department.