2022 Land Applicants Get Green Light

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The Ministry of Sustainable Development fulfilled its pledge on Thursday 20th October, 2023 to the 2022 land applicants. This facilitated consultations with the Land Management Team to rectify the irregularities that the applicants faced.

As part of the Land Allocation, Normalization and Distribution (L.A.N.D) 2023, the consultations gave the applicants the chance to discuss the status of their application and to make new arrangements for payments in the new structured plan.

In a round-table setting, the applicants were able to dialogue with the L.A.N.D Team, which comprises the Minister of Sustainable Development, the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, the Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry, Sherilita “Shez” Dore-Tyson, the Director of Lands & Survey, Dwight Francis, Director of Land Sales Agency, Kevin Jeffers, with assistance from the Ministry’s administrative staff.

Irregularities such as double allocations, revocation without confirmation, and ghost lots were some of the discoveries that forced the Ministry to place a moratorium or a freeze on payments and to reorganize the land distribution system. In the interim, new letters will be distributed to applicants as part of the 2023 L.A.N.D Reset.

The consultations with the 2022 land applicants will continue every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. at the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Bladen’s Commercial Development.