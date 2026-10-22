2027 Budget to Support Greater Inclusion and Access for Persons with Disabilities

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 22, 2026)

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is looking to strengthen support for vulnerable groups in 2027, with increased budgetary provisions for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities among the measures being advanced.

Financial Secretary Carlton Pogson disclosed the planned increase in the ministry’s budget allocation while addressing the National Budget Forum 2027 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday, October 20. The forum brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the Government’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and offer feedback on the proposed budget.

Pogson highlighted the need to improve opportunities for persons living with disabilities, noting that public attitudes towards disability are gradually changing and that outdated stereotypes must give way to greater recognition of their abilities and contributions.

“They (persons with disabilities) have value to add. When we go to some of the metropolitan countries, we see them. But what it calls for again is for a mind change as to how we interact with our people,” he stated.

Attention is also being given to educational opportunities for students graduating from the Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive School. One recent graduate has already received scholarship assistance to pursue further studies.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development Azilla Clarke explained that students attending Cotton-Thomas have access to the same forms of assistance available to those in traditional schools, including support with uniforms and textbooks.

Beyond educational support, Clarke said the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities is working with public and private sector agencies to implement the action plan under the country’s first National Disability Policy, which was laid in the Federal Parliament in May 2026.

The five-year action plan, covering 2026 to 2030, is intended to advance the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in keeping with the National Development Planning Framework.

“It’s necessary for us to map out the linkages across ministries. It’s about reframing what agencies are already doing within their work,” Ms. Clarke stated. “So, now that the policy is approved, that is the next step to be able to operationalise the action plan, bring together the focal points in each ministry so that their work can begin to incorporate disabilities, gender, child-sensitive lenses and all those other interconnecting principles and values.”

Clarke encouraged persons living with disabilities to register with the ministry so they can be identified and access available support services.

Source: SKNIS