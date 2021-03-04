BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — To date, 2,085 persons in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have received their first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws.

In week one of the rollout, on February 22, 1,356 people were vaccinated. On March 3 alone, 729 persons received their vaccine. Dr. Laws said that she was proud to be in that batch.

“To date, we have vaccinated 2,085 people in the Federation,” she said. “We have reached 6.3 percent of our target population just in a matter of nine days.”

“More persons are making an informed decision to take the vaccine,” said Dr. Laws. If people have a cold or are experiencing respiratory tract infection and have a fever, they should postpone their vaccination. If a person is pregnant or breastfeeding she should also postpone getting the vaccine.”

People eligible to receive the vaccine should be between 18- and 80-years of age. If anyone has an allergic reaction to any of the components of the vaccine, they should not take it.

People are asked to visit their nearest health centre if they want to receive the vaccine irrespective of the priority group.

“On Monday, we will have received an additional 20,000 doses of the vaccine,” concluded Dr. Laws. :”We are no longer adhering to the priority groups as we explained last week. Irrespective of the priority group that you are in, if you are ready and have read information about the vaccine, you can make an informed decision. Then, they can go to the nearest health centre to access the vaccine. You do not even have to call 311. Just go to the nearest health centre.”

Dr. Laws said that after having their first shot, people would be given an appointment to come back in 10 weeks for the second dose.