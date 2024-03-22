21 Illegal Immigrants Arrested By BVI Law Enforcement In The North Sound Area Of Virgin Gorda.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-one illegal migrants have been located and arrested in the North Sound area of Virgin Gorda on March 21, 2024, according to a press release issued by the BVI Government Information Service.

It is not clear at this time whether the migrants were on land, in the water or in a vessel, or if any vessel of any type has been impounded.

The illegal migrants were transported by the Marine arm of the Joint Task Force and are currently being processed in preparation for detention and repatriation.

These migrants are a diverse groug including Romanian, Haitian, Colombian, American, Irish, and Ecuadorian nationals and are currently undergoing intake processes by the Department of Immigration’s Enforcement Unit.

In a statement by The Department of Immigration and members of the Joint Task Force , it was stated that the Department of Immigration continues to increase its capabilities, by ensuring that cohesive plans are executed in a manner that will continue to share a sense of safety to our residents. The security of our Territory’s borders is paramount.

Presumably this means more radar and patrol boats.

The Acting Chief Immigration Officer Mrs. Nadia Demming-Hodge, is asking anyone with information related to these migrants, to contact the Department of Immigration at 468-4705 and 468-4754 or the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Hotline at 311.

These migrants will be held until deportation orders are obtained, however, the exact process for executing deportation orders to distant countries on various continents is not clear

The Department of Immigration states that it remains committed to safeguarding national security, undergirded by principles of integrity, as a means of support to the stability and development of the Virgin Islands.

According to Virginislandsnewsonline, this brings the total to 70 illegal immigrants who have been caught in the British Virgin Islands since February 14, 2024.

Source: BVI GIS.