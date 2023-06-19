23 Alleged Human Traffickers Arrested in Greece and Pakistan Over Med Fishing Boat Disaster.

The nine suspects – all aged between 20 and 40 – are accused of people-smuggling and other offences.

Libya’s ongoing crisis alongside instability in neighboring countries, has allowed a large people-smuggling business to develop, making Libya a hub for moving migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean into Europe.

The North Africa to Italy sea route for migrants and refugees seeking to get to Europe has been declared the deadliest on Earth by the International Organization for Migration, which has recorded 21,000 deaths since 2014.

Human smugglers crowd migrants into unseaworthy vessels, often in locked holds for days-long journeys. They head for Italy, across the sea from Libya, as it is closer to Western Europe than Greece.