The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) would like to congratulate all its students who are recipients of the “25 Most Remarkable Teens” award in St. Kitts and Nevis. A ceremony held on November 26, 2020 celebrated the outstanding achievements of these deserving young individuals.

Many extraordinary teens were awarded in various areas, including but not limited to Spiritual Commitment, Sports, Academics, Technology and Volunteerism. This year, five of our current students received this prestigious honor, for their continued pursuit of excellence and their dedication in making a remarkable difference in the development of the Federation. The students who received special recognition are,

Mr. Aydann Tuckett, student in the Division of Technical Vocational Education & Management Studies received the award for strides in Culinary Arts.

Ms. Kadeisjah Egen, student in the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies received the award for School Pride.

Ms. Mariqa Cumberbatch, student in the Division of Technical Vocational Education & Management Studies received the award for strides in Technology.

Ms. Taina French, student in the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies received the award for Volunteerism.

Mr. Mauriel Knight, student in the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies received the award for Leadership.

Once again, congratulations to all the recipients and continue to “Always Strive for Excellence”.