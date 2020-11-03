BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — in its efforts to rebuild the tourism sector in the environment of COVID-19, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has approved over 2,500 stakeholders in the rigorous COVID-19 “Travel Approved” training and certification program.

The programme offered extensive training to the citizens of the Federation on the health and safety protocols in the climate of the coronavirus, said Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, during his November 2 Tourism Month 2020 address.

“Businesses that have completed comprehensive inspections have received their “Travel Approved” seal indicating their business has met both the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Health inspections standards and are approved to welcome back visitors,” said Hon. Grant. “The “Travel Approved” seal sends a message to our visitors that St. Kitts & Nevis is a destination that is dedicated to maintaining a healthy and safe environment and provides them with confidence in their choice to visit our twin-islands.

“After months of preparations, our stakeholders can reopen to visitors, the impact of which will be felt across the country as those in the tourism industry return to work,” said Grant. “These workers are now on the frontline, from airport customs agents to the hotel housekeepers, each of these persons is interacting with international visitors regularly.”

Grant indicated that “St. Kitts & Nevis has implemented a comprehensive system of travel requirements designed to keep our workers and citizens safe. Those at the frontline are the ones taking the risk and it is up to all of us to support them and ensure that our society continues to successfully manage our response to the pandemic.”