The outbreak of COVID-19 that has been spreading in St. Kitts and Nevis for the past four weeks continues to rise passing the 350 marks with over 201 cases currently active.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws said that they have been trying to contain this present COVID-19 outbreak first identified on May 19.

“Over this period over 351 cases have been added to the federations tally. Over this same period, 47 persons who have been diagnosed with COVID has since recovered within these four weeks.”

She said the case managers she said are monitoring 301 active cases.

“At present, we have seven individuals hospitalised on our COVID ward. An accumulative total of 23 hospitalisations over these four weeks.”

There have been three covid related deaths.

Dr Laws disclosed that the majority of the cases fall between the ages of 20 to 49 years. While the age range extends from childhood to persons over 60.

At the prisons, the cases have risen to 39 with two new cases recorded on June 19.