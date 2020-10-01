BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In preparing for the reopening of its borders, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has provided 3,458 workers in the hotel, hospitality and transport sectors with training on the new norms for living and working safely in a COVID-19 environment.

“Health experts have been working with the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) on plans to retrofit our airport for passenger movement in a manner that minimizes risk of COVID-19 infection by our frontline workers at the airport including our Immigration Officers, Customs Officers and taxi operators,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris during his Oct. 1 monthly press conference.

“SCASPA Chairman Mr. Damion Hobson has advised that works at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport commenced on September 28,” said Dr. Harris. “The first phase of the work addresses the Welcome Centre on the ramp in front of the arrivals area, converting the VIP Lounge into the medical screening area and constructing sneeze guards on the counters.”

“The contractor, Baley Project Management, has advised SCASPA that work will be completed no later than October 2,” he added.