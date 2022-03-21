$35,000 REWARD BEING OFFERED FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FIRE AT PRIMARY SCHOOL

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is offering a reward in the sum of EC$35,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

On March 18, 2022, The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Department in Tabernacle responded to a report of a fire at the school just before 10 p.m. When the Fire Officers arrived at the school they met several classrooms engulfed in flames. The classrooms from kindergarten to grade five and their contents were completely destroyed.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy visited the scene in Molineaux and expressed his disgust with the matter.

“My visit to the school left me in more shock and dismay than I could imagine. The images I saw before were disheartening, but actually seeing the school was even more difficult. Regardless of the motive, this malicious offence has adversely affected scores of our nation’s youths who deserve to learn in a comfortable environment. We are taking this matter very seriously and will need all the help we can get to solve the case,” Commissioner Brandy said.

Anyone who may have information that can move this investigation forward is asked to call the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.