BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The official Calendar of Events for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis has been released with a range of activities reflecting the new normal created as a result of COVID-19.

The 37th Anniversary of Independence will be celebrated under the theme “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.” Activities will spread throughout September and into October 2020.

Per the COVID-19 protocols, this year’s Independence events have been modified to minimize health risks to people. Some events have been cancelled, while others have been scaled back.

Among the events affected this year are the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and the usual cocktail reception hosted on Independence night by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton. These events have been cancelled.

Several grand events will remain. One of these is the National Heroes Day Observance, which is celebrated on September 16 every year as a commemorative event during which National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation-building. The Independence State Service slated for September 13 at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, is also a major event on the calendar; as is the Prime Minister’s Lecture Series which was held on September 9.

Several other activities will be carried virtually, including the September 25 Drill Competition; the October 7 Elocution Contest; and the October 17 Night of the Performing Arts, featuring dances, songs and instrumentals.

The September 4 Independence Fiesta Virtual Concert kicked off with performances from Rootz Gospel Band, Blestina Charles, J’nysis Band, Shekinah Dance Ministry, Brotherhood Drummers and more. There were also special tributes to calypsonians King Meeko, King Ayatollah and King Starshield.

This year, residents are encouraged to showcase their patriotism by using four designated patriotic colour days. September 11 is set aside for green; September 14 for yellow; September 15 for black; September 17 for white; and September 18 for white. On September 19 to celebrate Independence Day, all the colours can be worn.

The official Calendar of Events for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis can be accessed via the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Facebook page. It can also be accessed via the link below.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/6180137f-6b8c-4903-a1be 87164d8a0b98/Independence_2020_Calendar_of_Events.pdf.