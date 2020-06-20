PM HARRIS REFLECTS ON ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE OECS,

WHICH WAS FORMED 39 YEARS AGO

THROUGH THE SIGNING OF THE TREATY OF BASSETERRE

AT GOVERNMENT HEADQUARTERS

Thirty-nine years ago this week, the Treaty of Basseterre was signed on June 18th, 1981 in the capital city of St. Kitts, establishing the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Reflecting on the historic signing, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris said, “I deem it a high honour to work for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and to do so within the hallowed halls of Government Headquarters on Church Street, which is where the signing of the momentous Treaty of Basseterre took place 39 years ago this week – right in the lobby area in full view of a large crowd.”

Prime Minister Harris continued: “As we approach the threshold of its 40th Anniversary, we – the proud keepers of the OECS – press ahead with indomitable hope and vision, walking in the footsteps of the luminary men and woman who signed the treaty to chart a new and better course for the people of the sub-region.”