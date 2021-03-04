CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — As of March 3, 425 people on Nevis had received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said he is heartened by the number of people who made the decision to be vaccinated against the virus within the first week of the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme on the island.

“The early numbers are encouraging as we roll out our vaccination programme in Nevis,” said Hon. Brantley. “We urge our citizens and residents to go to their closest health centre and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccination is the only proven way to return our island to some sense of normalcy,” he said.

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the NIA announced that as of March 01, all six health centres on Nevis had been allocated the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am happy to report that we have now rolled out the vaccination process in all six health centres on Nevis,” said Hon. Williams. “As we roll out the vaccination process I say to each and every one that you can go to your health centre in your particular community, get registered and get ready to be vaccinated.”

She also encouraged the younger members of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am making an appeal to our young people, age 18 and older, that it is very important that you get vaccinated. When you do so, you protect yourselves, your family, your community, and Nevis as a whole,” she said.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Officer of Health and Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force said nurses at the health centres are coping well with the number of persons coming in to be vaccinated.

“We have had a good uptake thus far since we started on February 25,” said Dr. Nisbett. “On March 3 alone, 211 persons were vaccinated; 74 of those were done at one health centre.

“At one health centre a one nurse vaccinated 59 persons in one day,” said Dr. Nisbett. “Most health centres have just one nurse, so while it is no longer necessary for individuals to call 311 to make an appointment, we are encouraging people to call ahead at their nearest health centre so they can determine an ideal time for you to come in.

“Some health centres are vaccinating in the mornings, some in the afternoons, and some are able to vaccinate throughout the day,” she said.

Dr. Nisbett noted that persons can call 311 to book a time slot to take the vaccines as a group, including businesses, churches and organisations.

She encouraged them to call 311 to book educational sessions for groups so members can have accurate information about the vaccination process ahead of taking their first dose.

“Community Nursing Services has expressed its willingness to have nurses visit businesses with larger staffs to vaccinate employees,” said Dr. Nisbett. “They will be starting with the staff at the Nevis Electricity Company on March 8.

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration is seen after taking her first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on February 25 at the Charlestown Health Centre in Nevis.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Officer of Health and Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force takes her first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on February 25. at the Charlestown Health Centre in Nevis.