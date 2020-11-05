KINGSTON, Jamaica–November 5th, 2020–Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, is reporting that 43 of the 87 positive cases at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, have recovered from COVID-19.

That’s what he revealed during a statement to the House of Representatives on November 3, at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Emergency management protocols had to be triggered at the Golden Age Home after an investigation involving contact tracing, testing and inspection by the public health team, revealed a cluster of cases.

Of the 620 residents and staff members tested over a three-day period, 87 results had returned positive for COVID-19, while 533 were negative. The 87 positive cases included 65 residents and 22 staff members.

“To date, all the cases remain stable and asymptomatic. Regrettably, the first case demised last week and we express our condolences to the family and close friends of the deceased,” Dr. Tufton said.

He further noted that all residents and staff at the facility continue to be monitored closely and the compound is managed with enhanced infection prevention and control procedures.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 1, a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported at a facility run by Missionaries of The Poor.

Dr. Tufton said of a total of 125 persons sampled, 74 were found to be positive, including six staff members and there were 46 negatives, while five results are pending.

“The health team has also collected some 358 samples from seven facilities operated by the Missionaries of The Poor – including one of its monasteries. From the testing of those samples, 88 have been found to be positive, while 220 were negative and we are awaiting the outcome of another 50,” he informed.

He added that the Ministry has since engaged the Missionaries of the Poor to put in place a range of measures to slow transmission at the facility, including adhering to the previous recommendation of no one in and no one out, strict adherence to the no visitor’s policy, having dedicated staff and equipment for the different clusters at the facility, and ensuring adequate supply of personal protective equipment.