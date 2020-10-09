BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A United Nation’s Women’s (UNW) bid to produce 500 cloth masks for vulnerable groups in St. Kitts and Nevis was won by Yakima Daniel, Fashion Designer and Owner of Kiwie Dan. The masks were handed over on October 8 to Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director of Gender Affairs, at the Department of Gender Affairs in St. Kitts.

Through the initiative, UNW hopes to capture visibility on this initiative as it promotes its work on economic empowerment that is an integral part of its COVID-19 response around the region.

“I applied for the bid, and then the UNW contacted me about producing the masks and the specifications required,” said Ms. Daniel. “A few weeks later, UNW contacted me to tell me I won. I was shocked and surprised that I won it. As the communication flowed between us, everything got set up.”

The cloth masks are made in three layers, outside is decorative cotton or plain cotton; inside has a built-in filter, and the innermost layer is a breathable poly-cotton.

“The mask should be washed at the end of each day or sprayed with an alcohol solution,” explained Ms. Daniel.

Director of Gender Affairs, Mrs. Christopher, said that she was very pleased with the presentation of the cloth masks to the department through the UNW initiative.

“The Department of Gender Affairs has responsibility for raising awareness and advocacy on behalf of vulnerable groups,” said Mrs Christopher. “This afternoon we are here for the handing over of 500 masks as part of the COVID-19 response to vulnerable groups including the differently-abled, SK No Judgment, the Church, and the Rehoboth Women’s Centre for Victims of Gender-based Violence.”

During the ceremony, non-governmental vulnerable groups were represented by Mr. Joseph Bergan, President of the St. Kitts & Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities (SKNAPD); Mrs. Mary Nurse-Clarke; Apostle Eugene Springette of the Temple Dieppe Bay and Rehoboth Women’s Centre; and Marshalette Anthony, Medical Liaison and Vice President of SK No Judgment.

Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer, Mrs. Sharon Warner, Executive Officer, and Dion Brown, Gender Field Officer at the Department of Gender Affairs were also in attendance.

UNW is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UNW was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

UNW supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide. It works globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stands behind women’s equal participation in all aspects of life.