50th Anniversary Of Culturama Will Be An Extravaganza Of Entertainment And Culture, Says Nevis Premier

The Premier disclosed that plans are in full swing and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Ministry of Culture, is making every effort to ensure that the milestone festival is a huge success.

“I believe you will be well pleased with what we are trying to do for this Culturama 50. We are going to be investing in our venues, we are going to be ensuring that everything is in tip-top condition, and we would want definitely for our people to have a wonderful time and memorable Culturama and Homecoming.

“It will be the largest stage for Culturama 50. We’re going to have some exciting new prizes and we anticipate it will be a grand affair, so we ask you to come out and for those who are coming home we anticipate that you will have a wonderful time.”

He informed that already all contestants for the Miss Culture Queen Pageant and Miss Culture Swimwear Competition have been confirmed, and there are a few slots to fill for the Mr. Kool Competition. The Premier encouraged the young men who are talented and have something to offer to come forward and showcase it.

Nevisians in the Diaspora intending to return home for this year’s festival are being encouraged to make their travel plans early to ensure their travel, accommodation, and transportation needs are in place.

With respect to flights into Nevis, Premier Brantley revealed that discussions are underway between the NIA and Cape Air to increase the number of flights between Nevis and St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, especially during the festival period.

“Just on Wednesday I had an email where we are hoping to generate some additional airlift, especially surrounding this whole Homecoming and Culturama 50 because we have large centers of our people in St. Maarten, in the US Virgin Islands, in the British Virgin Islands and I’m sure that most of them would like to come home for Culturama. I hope we’ll have some announcements to make very shortly.”

Returning nationals and visitors alike will be able to visit a myriad of new restaurants and entertainment spots when they return, especially the renowned Pinneys Beach Strip which is undergoing major upgrades.