52 New British Citizens Naturalized In British Virgin Islands Ceremony.

There are now 52 new British Citizens following a citizenship naturalization ceremony in the British Virgin Islands.

The new citizens were processed during a ceremony held at Government House on June 20 and heard congratulatory remarks from His Excellency the Governor, Daniel Pruce, and Registrar General, Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro.

Governor Pruce said, “Today you have taken a significant step. Along with receiving your certificates of citizenship you have just taken the Oath of Allegiance to His Majesty the King and the Pledge of Loyalty to the United Kingdom. The oath and the pledge are not just words. They are a formal promise, a commitment that you have made as you embrace your new nationality.”

Governor Pruce continued, “As an overseas Territory and part of the realm of His Majesty, the Virgin Islands has precious links with the United Kingdom. The success that both the Virgin Islands and United Kingdom enjoy in the global economy is founded upon many shared factors, including our common law legal systems and our respect for the rule of law. But our connections go much further than that through out history, through our people and through our culture.”

Mrs. O’Flaherty-Maduro congratulated the new citizens on their accomplishment and reminded them of the value of unity that their new citizenship brings, and how it begins a new chapter filled with hope, opportunities and a shared future.

Mrs. O’Flaherty-Maduro continued, “To our new citizens, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your dedication, hard-work and commitment have brought you to this moment. We recognize the challenges you may have faced and the contributions you have made along the way. Today you join a nation that cherishes its history and looks forward to its future with hope and confidence.”

Tyshanna Shaly-Ann Andrew

Gemma Nathalia McFarlane-Barrett

Shannice Shannia Theresa Benn

Barrington George Bess

Erisha Kimisha Bobb

Jessita Bryan

Kervin Hutton Carter

Paulette Marcella Chalwell

Latha Chennupati

Johniese Sharon Cohen

Jacqueline Alecia Racquel Daley

Hemant Hemanchal Doodnauth

Maria Althia Doyley

Dionne Gayle A. Boreland-Fearon

Simone Iolanie Foster

Suzette Nicola Frett

Bernadette Therese Williams-George

Beverly Sandra Purcell-George

Mellony Agatha K. Henry-George

Merley Mae Hewitt-Grant

Kelisha Kelicia Huggins

Otis Everton Jacob

Rosalie Beverley Layne

Sherry-Ann Blondina Lavia-Lennon

Koreen Joanne Chester-Marsan

Carlos Risdale Maynard

Collette Malverna McCurdy

Noida Lee Meade

Nathaniel Leopold McKenzie

Mandie Nerissa McKenzie

Wade Melchizedek McKenzie

Mary Hosanna Mitchell

Lachmi Narainasami

Lorenzo Knight Ortiz

Jerome Augustin Pereira

Nola Gretel Peters

Kettia Pierre

Abeana N. Baptiste-Phillip

Paul Adrian Robinson

Cecilyn Edbera Sampson

Sonette Saint-Lot

Keana Beyonce Stela Smart

Kevin Anthony Smith

Lawrenda S. Francois-Smith

Yvonnette Indeira Stevens

Tania T. Wong Sorrentino

Kazim Javid Thomas

Krishna Veni Valluripalli

Sintia L. Gonzalez Vanterpool

Marsha Sybil Vanterpool

Latoya Themaine Winter

Tsao Han Zhang.

Source: BVI Government Press Office.