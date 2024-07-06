52 New British Citizens Naturalized In British Virgin Islands Ceremony.

There are now 52 new British Citizens following a citizenship naturalization ceremony in the British Virgin Islands.
The new citizens were processed during a ceremony held at Government House on June 20 and heard congratulatory remarks from His Excellency the Governor, Daniel Pruce, and Registrar General, Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro.
Governor Pruce said, “Today you have taken a significant step. Along with receiving your certificates of citizenship you have just taken the Oath of Allegiance to His Majesty the King and the Pledge of Loyalty to the United Kingdom. The oath and the pledge are not just words. They are a formal promise, a commitment that you have made as you embrace your new nationality.”
Governor Pruce continued, “As an overseas Territory and part of the realm of His Majesty, the Virgin Islands has precious links with the United Kingdom. The success that both the Virgin Islands and United Kingdom enjoy in the global economy is founded upon many shared factors, including our common law legal systems and our respect for the rule of law. But our connections go much further than that through out history, through our people and through our culture.”
Mrs. O’Flaherty-Maduro congratulated the new citizens on their accomplishment and reminded them of the value of unity that their new citizenship brings, and how it begins a new chapter filled with hope, opportunities and a shared future.
Mrs. O’Flaherty-Maduro continued, “To our new citizens, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your dedication, hard-work and commitment have brought you to this moment. We recognize the challenges you may have faced and the contributions you have made along the way. Today you join a nation that cherishes its history and looks forward to its future with hope and confidence.”
A big welcome from the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer to the new British Citizens, who are:
Tyshanna Shaly-Ann Andrew
Gemma Nathalia McFarlane-Barrett
Shannice Shannia Theresa Benn
Barrington George Bess
Erisha Kimisha Bobb
Jessita Bryan
Kervin Hutton Carter
Paulette Marcella Chalwell
Latha Chennupati
Johniese Sharon Cohen
Jacqueline Alecia Racquel Daley
Hemant Hemanchal Doodnauth
Maria Althia Doyley
Dionne Gayle A. Boreland-Fearon
Simone Iolanie Foster
Suzette Nicola Frett
Bernadette Therese Williams-George
Beverly Sandra Purcell-George
Mellony Agatha K. Henry-George
Merley Mae Hewitt-Grant
Kelisha Kelicia Huggins
Otis Everton Jacob
Rosalie Beverley Layne
Sherry-Ann Blondina Lavia-Lennon
Koreen Joanne Chester-Marsan
Carlos Risdale Maynard
Collette Malverna McCurdy
Noida Lee Meade
Nathaniel Leopold McKenzie
Mandie Nerissa McKenzie
Wade Melchizedek McKenzie
Mary Hosanna Mitchell
Lachmi Narainasami
Lorenzo Knight Ortiz
Jerome Augustin Pereira
Nola Gretel Peters
Kettia Pierre
Abeana N. Baptiste-Phillip
Paul Adrian Robinson
Cecilyn Edbera Sampson
Sonette Saint-Lot
Keana Beyonce Stela Smart
Kevin Anthony Smith
Lawrenda S. Francois-Smith
Yvonnette Indeira Stevens
Tania T. Wong Sorrentino
Kazim Javid Thomas
Krishna Veni Valluripalli
Sintia L. Gonzalez Vanterpool
Marsha Sybil Vanterpool
Latoya Themaine Winter
Tsao Han Zhang.
Source: BVI Government Press Office.