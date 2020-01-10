Regional By snr-editor - January 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Barbados Leads CARICOM into 2020 with Broad Agenda Georgetown, Jan 10 (Prensa Latina) General elections in several countries of the region and the strengthening of trade relations are today the main challenges for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as outlined in its international agenda in 2020. Barbados assumed the presidency of the regional bloc for the next six months early this year, and since then has been preparing for the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, to be held on February 18 and 19. This island will host the 15th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development from October 18 to 23, a favorable space for CARICOM in its intention to promote links and cooperation with the Western Hemisphere. The Community’s international agenda starts next week with the 26th CARIFORUM Council of Ministers video conference, which will be led by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The strengthening of relations with Africa marks the interests of Caribbean nations this year and, according to CARICOM Today, a diplomatic office is likely to open in Accra, Ghana, as it did in 2019 in the city of Nairobi, Kenya. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional Mexico: 300 Dead Sea Turtles Victims of Red Tide Regional Turks and Caicos Corals: Disease Threatens Barrier Reef Breaking News Lucky to be Alive-Orioles Hurler Castro Robbed in DR Regional Bill Clinton Gives DR Top Marks During Golf Trip Breaking News PR: Public Health Emergency After Quakes Regional St. Lucia to Levy Accommodation Fee on Tourists POPULAR IMF Says No Recession in Sight January 10, 2020 Mexico: 300 Dead Sea Turtles Victims of Red Tide January 10, 2020 Brazil Supreme Ct. Says OK to Gay Jesus Film January 10, 2020 January 10, 2020 Turks and Caicos Corals: Disease Threatens Barrier Reef January 10, 2020 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 3rd January, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 27th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 20th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 13th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 6th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 29th November, 2019