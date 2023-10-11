56 Foreign Nationals Convicted In Bahamas

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, 3rd and Thursday, 5th October 2023 in court #10 and #1 fifty-six (56) foreign nationals were arraigned before Magistrate Kendra Kelly and Algernon Allen, Jr., respectively, for various immigration offenses.

On Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 in court #10 answering to the charge of Overstaying; three (3) Dominican nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services BDOCS.

Ten (10) Haitian nationals pled guilty and received fines ranging from $1,000.00 to $2,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve prison terms ranging from four months to nine months at BDOCS.

Also, on the charge of Illegal Landing; five (5) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at BDOCS.

Further, on Thursday, 5th October 2023 in court answering to the charge of Overstaying; four (4) Dominican nationals pled guilty, two were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at BDOCS, one was convicted and fined $350.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at BDOCS and one conditionally discharged or, in default of condition, fined $500.00

or in default of payment, serve three months at BDOCS.

Nine (9) Ecuadorean nationals pled guilty and were conditionally discharged. One (1) American national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three weeks at BDOCS.

Eleven (11) Haitian nationals pled guilty and received fines ranging from $500.00 to $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve prison terms ranging from three months to twenty-four months at BDOCS.

Additionally, to the charge of Illegal Landing; twelve (12) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were conditionally discharged. One (1) Haitian national pled guilty to charges of 1. Possession of a Forged Document, 2. Unlawful use of a Forged Document, 3. Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer and 4. Giving False Answers, and was convicted and fined on counts 1 and 2

$2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve twelve months at (BDOCS), count 3 $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS) and count 4 $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at BDOCS, sentencing to run concurrently.

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.