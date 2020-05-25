By Loshaun Dixon

Test of standards and end of year exams in schools in St. Kitts and Nevis has been cancelled, the Minister of Education Shawn Richards has announced noting students transitioning to high school will be assessed based on performance during the last two school years.

Richards, on Monday giving an update on education, said that there continues to be questions regarding the assessment of students for the transitioning of secondary schools. “Students and parents have been specifically asking about the test of standards but national assessments consist of more than Test of Standards.”

He said in recent years, the Ministry of Education, through the Curriculum Development Unit, has administered National Assessments and common exams in selective subject areas for students in forms one through three in secondary schools.

“Ordinary national examinations bring with it a certain level of anxiety and we are all mindful that children parents and families are coping with the challenges inherent with the protracted school closure and the transition to online and virtual education,” he said.

Richards said given the current education environment the government will take great care to mitigate as much as possible the disadvantages which the current national context brings to bare to students.

“Consequently, in order to keep students safe and in alignment with health guidance and physical school closures, the decision has been taken that national assessments specifically the components of Test of Standards and end of year secondary school’s common examinations will not be administered for the 2019-2020 academic year.”

Richards said that the need to ensure all students of grade 6 understand the need to support them to succeed in secondary school and announced measures are being put in place to address the transition of Grade 6 students to secondary school.

“The proposed approach will utilize the review of students academic record for grade five and the existing grade six record for the current academic year. Further a process of consultation between grade 6 teachers and secondary schools will be facilitated to allow for the comprehensive view of performance.”

He said the method recommended is consistent with best practices in education and is in full alignment with the Ministry of education’s strategy plan 2017-2021. “More specifically it aligns with the curriculum review and enhancement process which promotes the continuous and varied assessments of students learning and performance.”

Richards said a similar process will guide the promotion of secondary students.