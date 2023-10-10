60 Youth Leaders From Grand Bahama Honoured

- Advertisement -

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s youth division paid homage to 60 long-serving youth leaders on Saturday, October 7, 2023 for the outstanding impact they have had on the youth in the community of Grand Bahama over the years.

The Appreciation Breakfast was held under the patronage of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg at the Foster B. Pestaina Hall as part of the celebration during Youth Month of October.

Youth Programs Coordinator Carla Brown-Roker noted that one has to have a special gift when it comes to the development of our youth and she thanked those assembled in her presence for the work they have done for decades.

The 2023 honourees are Pedyson Baillou, Annie Beckles, Angela Burrows, Dorlan Cartwright, Vanessa Cash, Ann Charlton, Keith Cooper, Marcus Cooper, Clayton Curtis, Edmund Dames, Ron Dames, Reggie Dean, Fredlin Delancy, Anita Doherty, Patrick Ferguson, Elaine Gomez, Jaron Harvey, Loleta Henfield, Marvin Henfield, Lisa Higgs, Daryl Jones, Dorothy Major, Beverly Mather, Leslie McDonald, Yvonne McDonald, Gary McIntosh, Kenneth Miller, Derricka Missick, Martin Munroe, Lenwood Neely, Frank Outten, Alisa Robinson, Gea Robinson, Darrin Rolle, Brennamea Rolle-Cooper, Robert Rose, Bruce Russell, Fenrick Russell, Rev. Lindy Russell, Dione Saunders, Sharon Sawyer, Narada Scott, Dudley Seide, Mavis Shepherd, Nevar Smith, Vernique Smith, Shelly Stewart-Rolle, Derek Stubbs, Madelyn Stubbs, Andrea Taylor, Sandra Taylor, Cecil Thompson, J. Maria Thompson, Kevin Tomlinson, Peter Watson, Richard Williams, Laquez Williams and Charlene Melbourne-Wright.

The honourees have worked with youngsters in music, Girls and Boys Brigades, marching bands, girls and boys’ clubs and a number of sporting disciplines.

“These are people worthy of recognition and this morning we must give them their due,” she said while praising them for their selfless sacrifices.

Deputy Director of Urban Renewal Senator Kirk Russell thanked the honourees for giving of themselves and resourced to the youth of the country.

“When you pour into a young man, when you pour into a young girl to change their life; to cause them to walk the straight and narrow, to cause them to want to stay in school and get an education, to cause them to want to go to college, to cause them to want to make a positive contribution somewhere in this country, you are doing your job in building the economic revolution of this country,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am here on behalf of a grateful prime minister, a grateful government to simply say thank you.”

The names of 60 honourees have also been submitted for the Youth Leaders Hall of Fame from Grand Bahama to be displayed on the wall of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in New Providence.