NASSAU, Bahamas – Members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Police Force and local fishermen, on Friday (Nov 9) intercepted a vessel with 62 undocumented Haitian migrants off the coast of Long Island in the Bahamas.

It’s reported that the vessel, a 40ft sailing sloop, was spotted approximately 16 nautical miles west of Deadman’s Cay. The migrants were taken aboard a vessel to be handed over to the relevant authorities.