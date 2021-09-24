BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 24, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — When the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League opens on Tuesday September 28 at four venues, defending champion Tabernacle Domino Club will square it off with former champion team, Lodge Domino Club.

The two teams will meet at the Tabernacle Community Centre in what is being viewed as a do-or-die one-off encounter, as this year’s tournament will see the teams meeting in only one round. This is as a result of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic which delayed the start of the league.

Fourteen teams are taking part in this year’s tournament and the draw of game fixtures was done on Thursday September 23 at the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is sponsored by Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

The meeting was chaired by President of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League Executive Committee, Mr Calvin Farrell, and attended by Deputy President Mr Simeon Liburd, Treasurer Mr Keithley Blanchette, PRO Mr Allington Berridge, and Floor Member Mr Steven Gilbert.

Clubs represented at the meeting were Christ Church, Lodge, Guinness, Small Corner, Parsons, Unstoppable, Phillips, Unity, Saddlers, and Mansion. Not represented but contacted via telephone were Ottley’s, Sylvers, Tabernacle, and Molineux.

Initially three venues were going to host the games, and with two games being played at each centre each night, it meant that one game would not be played. To accommodate that anomaly, a much smaller fourth venue, Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, was added to host the seventh game on each night of play.

The other venues are the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, and the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Another former champion team, Parsons Domino Club will meet Small Corner Domino Club for the second game to be played at the Tabernacle Community Centre. All games start at 7:00 p.m. and unlike in the previous years, there will be no grace period. The teams must report at the appointed time.

The two games at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will feature Molineux Domino Club coming up against Ottley’s Domino Club; and the Christ Church Domino Club versus Mansion Domino Club games.

The old Lodge Community Centre will host the Saddlers Domino Club vs. Phillips Domino Club, and the Sylvers Domino Club vs. Guinness Domino Club games. The seventh game, to be played at Cuban Bar, will feature another former champion team, Unity Domino Club, who will come up against Unstoppable Domino Club.